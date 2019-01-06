CAT 2018: The result of Common Admission Test (CAT) has been released on the official website -iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination for admissions into the IIM's across India are advised to check the result and cut off marks by following the steps given below.

CAT 2018: IIM Calcutta, the examination conducting authority for Common Admission Test 2018, has published the results of the CAT examination on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2018 examination was conducted at various examination centres across the country on November 25, 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the examination are advised to check their respective results by visiting the official website. The candidates can also take the help of the steps given below to download the result and cut off marks available on the website.

Visit the official website of the CAT 2018 – iimcat.ac.in

Search for the CAT 2018 Result download link on the homepage and click on it

The candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the registration details or roll number on the CAT 2018 admit card and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check the result and cut off mark carefully

Now, download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates must note that they will now be called for the Grup Discussion round for admissions into MBA programmes at IIM’s across India. Reports say that Rounak Majumdar has topped the examination along with other 11 candidates who have scored 100 percentile.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More