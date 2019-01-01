CAT 2018: The results of the Common Admission Test 2018 will be announced soon on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download the CAT 2018 results by following the instructions given below.

CAT 2018: The Indian Institute of Management had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 exam for admissions into the MBA courses at IIM’s and other top B.Schools in the country. As per latest reports, the results of the CAT 2018 which was held on November 25, 2018, is all set to be released soon on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website and download the result as soon as it is published on the same.

Also, candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the Answer Keys of CAT 2018 from the official website. The link for download is now active and candidates can also submit their applications for challenging the answer keys.

How to download the CAT 2018 result?

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2018 – iimcat.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “CAT 2018 result download” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, enter the details such as your registration number and submit

On clicking, the result page will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Direct link to log into the official website of IIM CAT 2018 and download the result: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1

