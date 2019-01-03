CAT 2018: The results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 is all set to be announced by the IIM's soon on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination on November 25, 2018, can check the result by following the steps given here.

CAT 2018: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 entrance examination for admissions to the Management programmes for the next session on November 25, 2018, at various examination centres. As per the latest notification released on the official website of CAT 2018, the results are going to be declared on January 5, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the entrance examination results can check the official website to see the notification.

The notification on the website reads, “The CAT results will be announced on January 05, 2019 (1:00 PM)” Meanwhile, the CAT scores this year will be normalised to ensure equity and fairness to all the candidates as per reports in a leading daily.

How to download the result?

Visit the official website of CAT 2018 as mentioned above

Search for the result link on the homepage and click on it

candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter your registration number and date of birth to login

The result of CAT 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

To check the notification on the official website directly, click on this link: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1

