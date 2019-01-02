CAT 2018 results: IIM Calcutta is expected to announce the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) by next week. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. IIM Calcutta had released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) last. CAT 2018 is being conducted by Indian Institue of Calcutta.

CAT 2018 results: IIM Calcutta is expected to announce the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) by next week. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. IIM Calcutta had released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) last. CAT 2018 is being conducted by Indian Institue of Calcutta. However, the students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for regular updates. The exam was conducted on November 25 at various centres across the country.

Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The CAT exam is conducted for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. Earlier, some students on social media claimed that they were able to check their results. However, IIM Calcutta has denied such reports.

CAT 2018 results: How to check results

Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2018 at iimcat.ac.in Click on the link to check results Log with Email and other requisite details, and then click on Submit Your scores will be displayed on the screen Save your score and take a print of the same for future reference

