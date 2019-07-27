CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test 2019 will be conducted on November 24, reports said. Those who have been planning to register themselves for the examination can check all the details in the space below. Scroll down.

CAT 2019: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 will be conducted on November 24, confirmed a report quoting Shubhasis Dey of IIM Kozhikode, convenor of this year’s common admission test. This year, the CAT will be held in two sessions at the examination centres situated across approximately 156 cities. The official notification regarding the CAT 2019 will be released by IIM Kozhikode on July 28, 2019. Until now, it has been reported that the registration process for the examination will commence from August 7 and will continue till September 18.

In a statement released by the IIM Kozhikode, it was reported the CAT website will go live on July 28, 2019, and the candidates would be given the option to select four cities in order of preference. CAT 2019 holds the key to 20 IIMs across the Indian and other A-listed business and management colleges. There is no need to rush in the initial days of the application process as the cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates after the last date for CAT 2019 registration.

The candidates can pay the application fee through online payment modes only, including credit cards, debit cards and net banking. After the successful submission of their application form, the candidates will be allowed to download their CAT admit card 2019 from October 23, 2019, onwards, till the last date of the test.

The examination will be divided into three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The duration of the test is 180 minutes, which means 60 minutes will be given to answer questions in each section.

While some of the questions will be objective, the subjective ones will be answered by typing on the screens. The students can also take mock tests and see sample questions available on the CAT’s website.

