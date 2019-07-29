CAT 2019: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has launched the official website of CAT 2019, iimcat.ac.in. MBA Aspirants can visit the website of CAT 2019 for the registration process that will begin from August 7 in the online mode from 10 am onwards.

The official website was made live on July 28, 2019. Through this CAT, Common Admission Test, admission will be given to the MBA programs offered at 20 IIMs across India. MBA aspirants applying for CAT 2019 should meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the authority.

CAT 2019: Exam pattern

CAT 2019 examination will be of a 180-minute (three-hour duration)

The question paper will be divided into three sections, ie. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

60 minutes would be given to candidates for answering each section. Also, some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type.

The CAT 2019 selection process conducted by IIMs involves a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

The registration process for IIM-CAT is scheduled to begin from August 7 in the online mode from 10 am onwards, and will end on September 18, 2019. Candidates those who are applying for the CAT examination can download the admit card from October 23 onwards, till the date of the test.

CAT 2019: Important Dates

The online Registration process begins from August 07, 2019 (10:00 am)

The online registration process closes on September 18, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download from October 23 – November 24, 2019

Common Admission Test date is November 24, 2019

Result declaration of CAT: Second week of January 2020 (Tentative)

