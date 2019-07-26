CAT 2019: Notification related to Common Admission Test 2019 will be released by Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on July 28, 2019 through the official website. Admission is conducted to admit the candidates to the MBA programmes which are being offered while participating at the Indian Institute of Management.

Notification for CAT 2019 contains the details such as important dates, application form, eligibility criteria, application fee, examination pattern, syllabus, and the counselling rounds. Counselling rounds will be conducted after the declaration of the results of CAT 2019.

Candidates applying for the CAT 2019 are required to follow a certain eligibility criteria. Those who would not fulfill the eligibility criteria will not be considered for the admission.

While submitting the application form for CAT 2019, it is compulsory for the candidates to make the payment for application fee.

Particulars of the application fee submitted will be provided in the notification that is available on July 28, 2019.

CAT 2019 will be conducted in an online mode particularly in November 2019.

Examinations will be conducted in designated test centres in two sessions.

Details regarding the examination centre and the session and duration of the exam will be provided in the CAT 2019 admit card. CAT 2019 hall ticket will be available for download online by October 2019.

It is compulsory for the candidates download the hall ticket before the examination. Candidates should carry a copy of the admit card a valid ID proof to the examination centre on the mentioned date of the examination.

For further details, it is advisable for the candidates to keep a tab on the official website.

