CAT 2019: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode which is the conducting body of Common admission Test will soon be releasing the notification for CAT 2019. As per the official statement, the notification for CAT 2019 will be released on July 28, 2019. Candidates those who are waiting to appear for the Common Admission Test can check the official website for CAT 2019 and can apply for the examination.

In the notification, the details related to the important dates, application form, eligibility criteria, application fee, examination pattern examination syllabus, will be given.

Through this CAT, Common Admission Test, admission will be given to the MBA programs offered at the participating Indian Institute of Management.

CAT 2019: Exam Pattern

CAT is scheduled to held on November 2019. The Examination will be conducted in two sessions at different examination centers across the country. CAT is a Computer Based Test (CBT) in which 100 questions would be asked. Total 3 hours are allotted to the candidates to give their exam. For every correct answer, the candidate will be given 4 marks and for wrong answers, one-fourth marks would be deducted.

MBA aspirants applying for CAT 2019 should meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the authority. Candidates must note that those who will not fulfill the eligibility criteria would not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Also, it’s mandatory for the candidates to submit the application fees while submitting the application form for CAT 2019.

