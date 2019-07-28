CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode is going to release the notification for Common Admission Test or CAT fro aspirants. Interested candidates are advised to check the CAT 2019 notification on the official website. The registrations will commence from August 7, 2019.

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode, the conducting authority of Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 is all set to release the CAT notification for aspirants through the official website today, July 28, 2019, according to reports. Interested candidates are advised to check the CAT 2019 notification on the official website. According to the reports, CAT 2019 registrations will commence from August 7, 2019. Candidates who have a graduate degree from recognized institute or university will be eligible to apply for CAT 2019 exam.

Moreover, candidates must note that the exam details will be available on the official website today. As per the latest reports the Common Admission Test for admissions to post-graduate management programmes offered at 20 IIMs or Indian Institute of Management across the country. IIM Kozhikode will conduct the exam on November 24, 2019.

Reports say that Professor Shubhasis Dey, Convener, CAT 2019 revealed the date of commencement of the registration process for CAT 2019. He said that the CAT 2019 registrations will start on August 7 through the official website and the application submission window will be active for more than a month. The last date for submission of CAT 2019 application form has been scheduled for September 18.

