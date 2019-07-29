CAT 2019 official notification released at iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test is scheduled to held on November 24 by Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode in 156 cities across the country. Through this CAT, admission will be given to the MBA programs offered at the participating Indian Institute of Management.

CAT 2019 official notification released: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has launched the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on November 24 by IIM Kozhikode in 156 cities across the country.

The official website was made live on July 28, 2019. IIM Kozhikode which is the conducting body of Common admission Test had released the notification for CAT 2019. Through this CAT, Common Admission Test, admission will be given to the MBA programs offered at the participating Indian Institute of Management.

CAT 2019: Registration dates

The registration process for IIM-CAT is commenced on August 7 in the online mode from 10 am onwards, and will end on September 18, 2019. Candidates those who are applying for the CAT examination can download the admit card from October 23 onwards, till the date of the test.

MBA aspirants applying for CAT 2019 should meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the authority. Candidates must note that those who will not fulfill the eligibility criteria would not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. However, the minimum percent for reserved categories belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) is 45 percent.

