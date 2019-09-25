CAT 2019: Extended date of applying for the CAT 2019 examination is September 25, 2019, candidates who are interested in applying for the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2019 examination should apply before 5:00 pm today. Find the direct link of the official website of IIM here.

CAT 2019: CAT 2019 application process is going to end today by 5:00 pm. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2019 examination can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Institutes of Management(IIM), iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must know that it is the extended date of applying for the CAT 2019 examination earlier the last date to apply was September 18, 2019, which was extended to September 25, 2019. The application process for CAT 2019 was started on August 7, 2019.

IIM Kozhikode is the organizing authority for the Common Admission Test(CAT) exam this year. IIMs will also declare the CAT percentile Calculation Method on September 25 that is today. The admit cards for the CAT 2019 exam will be released on October 23, 2019, and the examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019. CAT examination is conducted for admission to post-graduate management programs offered at 20 IIMs.

Direct link to the official website of Indian Institutes of Management(IIM)

CAT 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management(IIM), iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: A tab will appear on the homepage saying, Register, click on the tab.

Step 3: Now candidates need to fill all the required details and verification process through registered mobile number or email id will be done.

Step 4: After the verification is successful candidates can click on the submit button, the registration process is completed.

Step 5: Now to apply for CAT 2019, firstly candidates need to log in at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 6: Click on the link CAT 2019

Step 7: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 8: Now candidate should fill all the required details

Step 9: After filling details candidate should upload all the required documents

Step 10: Candidates should proofread all the details and documents to avoid any problem in future

Step 11: After paying the application fee candidate can submit the form.

