CAT 2019: The online application process for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) has been started on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Those who are willing to apply for the post can apply for the post through the official website. The online application process will be closed on September 18, 2019.

The examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across156 cities in the country. The qualifiers of the examination to management courses, includes PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

IIM CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes. Interested candidates will be alloted sixty minutes for answering questions for each question section. Candidates are not allowed to switch from one section to another.

There will be three sections in the examination paper comprising three sections- A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s with atleast 50 percent marks or equivalent.

Reserve category candidates- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), should have a minium 45 percent marks from the recognised university.

Those who would appear in the final year of Bachelor’s degree can also apply for the post.

IIM CAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of the online application: August 7

Last day to apply online: September 18

Download the admit card: October 23 to November 24

Exam: November 24, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January 2020

Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) is conducted by the IIMs. This is required to fill the seats in their PGP programmes. Entrance exam’s scores are accepted by several B-schools including JNU.

