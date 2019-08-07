CAT 2019: The online registration process of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 has been started by the Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode). MBA aspirants can register themselves for CAT 2019 by logging on to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

CAT is held for admission to various India’s premier institutes’ including Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). MBA aspirants can register themselves for CAT 2019 by logging on to the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The last date for the registration in CAT 2019 is September 18, 2019

Steps to register for CAT 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘Register’ button

Step 3: Enter all the required details and complete the registration details

Step 4: Follow the procedure mentioned and provide the necessary details, and documents asked

Step 5: Once the procedure is done, After completing the application and uploading the required documents, pay the fee.

Step 6: Take a print out of CAT 2019 application form

The fee structure for CAT 2019

For candidates belonging to General/EWS/NC-OBC category, the registration fees are Rs 1900

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD, the registration fees are Rs 950

The exam is divided into three sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates those who will qualify the written exam will have to undergo, Group Discussions and Personal Interviews. Some IIMs also conduct Written Ability Test (WAT).

CAT 2019: Important dates

CAT 2019 registration starts from August 7, 2019, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM

CAT 2019 registration ends on September 18, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 admit card download begins from October 23, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 test day is commenced on November 24, 2019, Sunday

