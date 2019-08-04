CAT 2019 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode or IIM Kozhikode will start the registration process for the upcoming Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 through the official website – https://iimcat.ac.in. According to the notification released by the examination conducting authority, the CAT registrations will start from August 7, 2019 through the official website only. CAT 2019 has been scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019.
Moreover, the last date for submission of the online application form has been scheduled for September 18 and the window for the same will remain active till 11:59 PM. CAT 2019 will be held at approximately 156 cities across the country. The examination conducting authority will release the CAT 2019 Admit Card or CAT Admit Card 2019 or CAT Hall tickets on the official website on October 23, 2019.
How to check the CAT 2019 notification online?
Visit the official website of CAT 2019 as mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the notification link
On clicking, a pdf will open
Here, go through all the details in it and proceed to apply
How to register for CAT 2019?
- Go to the official website of CAT 2019
- On the homepage, click on the registration tab
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a form
- Now, fill in all the details to register for CAT
- After filling the form, click on submit
- The registration process is now complete
CAT 2019: Important Dates
- Online registration starts on August 7, 2019
- The last date to submit online application is September 18, 2019
- CAT 2019 Admit Card release date is October 23, 2019
- CAT 2019 will be held on November 24, 2019