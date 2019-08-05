CAT 2019: Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode will conduct the CAT 2019 on November 24, 2019, in 156 cities across the country. The application process for the same will start on August 7, 2019. Candidates who want to register themselves can apply for the same til September 18, 2019,

CAT 2019: Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode, will conduct the common admission test (CAT) 2019 on November 24, 2019, in 156 cities across the country. IIM Kozhikode will start the online registration for Common Admission Test 2019 from August 7, 2019. MBA aspirants can apply for the same until September 18, 2019,

Candidates who want to register themselves can apply for the same by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in, The Common Entrance Test will be conducted in test centers spread across around 156 test cities in the country, and candidates will be given the option to select any four test cities in order of their preference.

Steps to apply for CAT 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website,iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Registration CAT 2019” page.

Step 3: Enter the credentials and create a login ID.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the CAT 2019 application form online.

Step 7: Download and take a print of the application form for further use.

Candidates applying for CAT 2019 are advised to fill the form correctly to avoid any discrepancy. Candidates must note that the registration fee for General/OBC category is Rs 1900 and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the registration fees.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability, and total time allotted to the candidates is 180 minutes, hence candidates will get 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.



