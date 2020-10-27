IIM CAT 2020: IIM Indore will release the Common Admission Test, CAT 2020 Admit Card tomorrow on their official website, iimcat.ac.in at 5 pm. Here's how to download admit card and other details.

The Admit Card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be released tomorrow Wednesday i.e. October 28. IIM upload the Admit Card at precisely 5:00 p.m. on the official website for CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Once released and acquired by the candidates, they must go over all the information given on it such as the date of exam, location of exam centre, application number, instructions to be followed etc. and report any discrepancies found.

Follow the given steps to check your IIM CAT 2020 Admit Card:

1. Visit the web portal of CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

2. Select the link to download the IIM CAT Admit Card on the home page.

3. Type in your ID and password on the new page that opens.

4. The Admit Card will be available. It also may be downloaded and printed.

Also read: JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam 2020: Exam schedule released, know dates and other details

Also read: Mass copying via several WhatsApp groups; 28 mobiles seized from engineering colleges in Kerala

It is required of candidates to keep the Admit Card on their person at the exam centre so as to gain entry along with an undertaking which will also describe their current health situation. The exam will be held in a computer-based format mode in three batches on November 29 this yeat. Over 156 exam centres have been established throughout the country. Proper measures to minimise the risk of coronavirus spreading are in place at these exam centres.

Also read: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Rajasthan Board releases newly revised syllabus, know how to download at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in