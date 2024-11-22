CAT 2024: 10 Last-Minute Tips To Boost Your score

With just a few days remaining to CAT, acing this exam must be on your mind. As the countdown begins, picture yourself walking out of the CAT 2024 exam hall, head held high, knowing you absolutely nailed it.

It’s an empowering feeling. Now that most of your prep must be done, here are some top 10 tips to help you conquer the coveted competitive exam. Consider these strategic tweaks as last-minute finishing touch real difference in your final outcome.

1. Say “no” to new topics: These are the last few days to the exam date so completely steer away from any new topics. It will lead to unnecessary confusion. Use this time to revise and polish already learnt concepts to the point of “blind command”. The idea is to make out what questions to attempt first and which one to attempt last through a quick 5-10-minute scan on exam day.

2. Stick to your notes: An extension of the first point, pull out your notes, including the small sticky ones. Avoid going through your prep books at length. Given that you already have done a solid preparation for the exam, you will be able to easily figure out the answer while just taking a look at those notes. This will also help you identify your weak areas

3. Work on your weaknesses: Your strengths are crucial, but don’t ignore the areas where you tend to slip. Rather than trying to learn new or challenging topics at the last minute, focus on minimising errors in areas that still feel a bit shaky. Try to understand why mistakes happen and make minor corrections to approach these topics more clearly and confidently.

4.Mock tests are your best friend: If nothing else, attempt mock tests daily. Take them seriously, as if you were taking them in the examination hall. Set aside your phone, and have a rough sheet of paper ready with the timer set. Include the last few years’ sample papers.

5. Analyse your mock test performance: Simply attending the mock tests won’t cut it. Analyse your performance after every test. Notice the patterns, identify your strong sections, and single out the tough ones. With this clarity, attempt the next.

6. Time management is the key: Sometimes, applicants miss the opportunity to master time management while prioritising accuracy. You need to have a rough estimate of how much time each section is taking. On the exam day, do those questions first that can be answered at the time of reading and the ones that need working on later.

7. Avoid social media: Simple, avoid distractions for a bit.

8. Relax, meditate, and care for mental and physical health: When nerves set in, a quick break or even a few minutes of meditation can help. Take time to unwind, whether taking a walk, doing breathing exercises, or doing something that calms you down. The key is to stay mentally refreshed and focused through this final stretch.

9. Take breaks: The last days are essential, so consciously try not to overwhelm yourself. Panic can set in at times. Do what suits you, even if it is doing one single mock test a day.

10. Stay hydrated and sleep well: In these final days, drink plenty of water and get quality sleep. Good hydration helps your concentration, and a well-rested mind can work wonders on exam day. Skip any late-night cramming and instead give yourself the rest you need to perform your best.

Remember, every step you’ve taken has brought you closer to your goal. Trust your preparation, stick to these last-minute tweaks, and confidently step into that exam hall.