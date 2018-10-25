The admit card for CAT 2018 has been released by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM, Lucknow). The applicants are required to download the admit card from the official website iimcat.ac.in. The admit card was made available on the official website from October 24 till the date of the examination. The examination will be conducted on November 25, 2018. The test cities and the name of the test centre will be mentioned in the admit card.

The CAT 2018 will be conducted in centres spread across around 147 test cities in India. The test cities and the name of the test centre will be mentioned in the admit card.

Following are a few steps to download the admit card.

I: Visit the official website of IIM CAT exam, iimcat.ac.in

II: Click on the CAT 2018 admit card link

III: On next page, login with your registration details

IV: From next page, download your CAT admit card 2018.

V: The candidates are required to take a print out from the same.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of the candidates b belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/ Institution

For the uninitiated, the official notification from IIM Calcutta reads as the IIMs have the right to change or cancel any test centre / city and / or change the test time and date at their own discretion.

The examination will be a Computer Based Test. It would be conducted in two sessions – morning and afternoon.

