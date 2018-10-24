CAT Admit card 2018: The CAT Admit Card 2018 has been published by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta on its official website. Candidates can check the steps given here to download the CAT 2018 Admit Cards/ Hall tickets from iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Admit card 2018: The Amit Cards for the upcoming Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has been released today, i.e. on October 24, 2018. The admit cards/hall tickets for the CAT 2018 exam can now be downloaded by the candidates who are going to appear for the examination on November 25, 2018. The admit cards are available at – iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the CAT 2018 Admit Card.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the CAT 2018 Admit Card or Hall Tickets:

Visit the official website of IIM Calcutta i.e.– iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘ Download CAT 2018 Admit Card ‘ on the homepage

‘ on the homepage Click on the login option

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth and submit

The CAT 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the Admit Card and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 will be conducted by IIM Calcutta at across various test centres across 147 different cities in the country. CAT is a competitive entrance examination conducted for candidates seeking admissions IIMs and other top-ranking B. Schools across India.

Candidates can directly download the Admit Cards for CAT 2018 by clicking on this link: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1

