CAT Admit Card 2019: IIM Kozhikode is all set to issue the hall tickets for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on the official website soon. Candidates can check the steps to download the admit card of CAT 2019 from the official website given below.

CAT Admit Card 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 Admit Cards is going to be held on November 24, 2019. IIM Kozhikode, which is the examination conducting authority this year is all set to issue the admit cards for the upcoming CAT 2019 or IIM entrance examination for MBA courses. The candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination this year can check the instructions to download the admit cards from the official website of the authority.

According to the notification released by the authority, the CAT 2019 admit cards will be published on the CAT 2019 official website on October 23, 2019. Candidates can follow the given steps below or click on the direct link to download the admit card for CAT 2019 through the official website.

CAT Admit Card 2019: Important Dates

The application process for the CAT 2019 or CAT 2019 Registration started from – AUG 7, 2019

Last date for registering for CAT 2019 – September 25, 2019, till 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 Admit Card to be available online from – October 23, 2019, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 Exam Date – November 24, 2019

How to download the CAT 2019 admit cards from the official website?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the authority – https://iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details to login

The candidates will be taken to the CAT 2019 admit card

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future use

Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the CAT 2019 examination to be conducted by IIM. Without the CAT Admit Card 2019, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination. For more information regarding the CAT examination, 2019 candidates can follow the notification released by the IIM through the official website.

