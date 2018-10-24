CAT admit cards 2018: The Indian Institute of Management is all set to publish CAT admit cards 2018. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will conduct the CAT 2018 on Sunday, November 25, 2018, and CAT hall tickets will be out at around @ iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management is all set to release the CAT admit cards 2018 on its official website @ iimcat.ac.in. According to the reports, the CAT Admit Card 2018 will be out at around 1:00 pm today. The Common Admission Test 2018 will be conducted in centres spread across around 147 test cities. The Admit card will carry the details like exam date, centre, city etc.

The aspirants can download their admit cards from IIM’s official website @ iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will conduct the CAT 2018 on Sunday, November 25, 2018. The candidates who are willing to take admission in 20 IIM institutes across the country. The students have to go through the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round.

Below are the steps to download the CAT 2018 admit cards:

Step 1: Vist the official website of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) official website @ iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the new page, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Submit the necessary details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button after entering all details like name, place and date of birth.

Step 5: Your admit card will pop up on the screen

Step 6: Check, save and download your admit card for future use.

