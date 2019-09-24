CAT exam 2019: Common Admission Test(CAT) exam 2019 application submission will end tomorrow i.e. September 25. The last day was extended to September 25 from September 18. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format available on the official website at @iim.ac.in.
Candidates, who all are applying for the CAT exam, should also check the percentage calculation method. The method is available on its official website only. The percentile score of candidates will shortlist candidates for the further round of selection. This method is accepted by IIMs and other B-schools.
The application fee, for General/NC-OBC/EWS candidates, is Rs 1900, for SC/PwD/St candidates is Rs 950. The final amount may be different as it includes additional charges.
CAT Exam 2019 Registration: How to apply online
- Step 1: Visit the official website @iimcat.ac.in
- Step 2: Find out New Candidates Registration link
- Step 3: Register to generate login credentials.
- Step 4: Login to their candidate’s profile.
- Step 5: Fill the application form.
- Step 6: Finally pay the application fee.
- Step 7: Take a printout
CAT Registration 2019 Last Date: Important dates
- The last date was September 18.
- The extended date is September 25.
- Exam Admit card will release on October 23.
- The exam will be conducted on November 24.
CAT exam 2019: Exam Pattern
- Duration of exam: 3 hours
- Mode of exam: Computer-based exam
- Number of Questions: 100
- Duration os each section: 1 hour
- Negatives marks deduction: -1
- Each question marks: 3