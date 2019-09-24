CAT Exam 2019 Registration: Online application submission for CAT Exam 2019 ends tomorrow on September 25. Common Admission Test exam 2019 will end tomorrow i.e. September 25. Interested candidates should fill the application form through the online process before the due date.

CAT exam 2019: Common Admission Test(CAT) exam 2019 application submission will end tomorrow i.e. September 25. The last day was extended to September 25 from September 18. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format available on the official website at @iim.ac.in.

Candidates, who all are applying for the CAT exam, should also check the percentage calculation method. The method is available on its official website only. The percentile score of candidates will shortlist candidates for the further round of selection. This method is accepted by IIMs and other B-schools.

The application fee, for General/NC-OBC/EWS candidates, is Rs 1900, for SC/PwD/St candidates is Rs 950. The final amount may be different as it includes additional charges.

CAT Exam 2019 Registration: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website @iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Find out New Candidates Registration link

Step 3: Register to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login to their candidate’s profile.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Step 6: Finally pay the application fee.

Step 7: Take a printout

CAT Registration 2019 Last Date: Important dates

The last date was September 18.

The extended date is September 25.

Exam Admit card will release on October 23.

The exam will be conducted on November 24.

CAT exam 2019: Exam Pattern

Duration of exam: 3 hours

Mode of exam: Computer-based exam

Number of Questions: 100

Duration os each section: 1 hour

Negatives marks deduction: -1

Each question marks: 3

