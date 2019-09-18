CAT registration 2019: Registration process of CAT has been extended up to September 25, 2019, this step is taken by Indian Institute of Management(IIM) considering the natural calamities across the country. Scroll down for the direct registration link and also check steps to apply.

CAT registration 2019: The application process for the CAT 2019 examination was previously going to close today on September 18, 2019, but now the deadline has been extended by the Indian Institute of Management to September 25, Wednesday, 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the same can still apply for the examination by visiting the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) CAT, iimcat.ac.in. The written exam for the IIM CAT is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. All the candidates who are willing to apply for CAT 2019 examination are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent and for the candidates of reserved categories, the minimum percentage is 45 percent.

Candidates can click here to register

CAT registration 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Register on the portal by generating the User ID and Password from new candidate registration.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details asked on the page.

Step 5: Make a login using the generated ID and password.

Step 6: Fill the application form and check all the details thoroughly.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Make the payment online in order to complete the registration process.

Step 9: Take a print out of the hard copy of form submission confirmation for any further reference.

The IIM CAT examination 2019 is scheduled to be held in approximately 156 cities in India. The cities in which the tests will be held can be found at the official website of IIM CAT and the name of the test center will be mentioned in the admit card for IIM CAT 2019. The exam will be held in two different sessions and a fee of Rs 1900 will be imposed on the candidates of OBC and General category and a fee of Rs 950 will be imposed on the candidates of SC, ST, and OBC category. For any further details, all the candidates are required to visit the official website of IIM CAT.

