CAT result 2018: Twenty-two-year-old Thane boy Rounak Majumdar topped the CAT 2018. Delhi boy Anubhav Garg topped the CAT 2018 exam with 99.99 percentile score while most of the toppers hail from Maharashtra.

CAT result 2018: Engineers have secured the top ranks in the Combined Admission Test (CAT) 2018. As many as 11 candidates from engineering or technology background have secured a perfect score of 100 percentile in the CAT 2018 conducted by the IIM Calcutta, an official release said. Reports said, 19 out of 21 students, who secured the second spot, were also from engineering and technology background.

Given below is the list of toppers for CAT 2018:

1. Rounak Majumdar (100%)

2. Anubhav Garg (99.99%)

3. Abhishek Garg (99.97%)

4. Mayur Arora (99.88%)

5. Kushaagr Panwar (99.56%)

6. Pratik Mishra (99.33%)

7. Misal Avinash (99.37%)

A total of 2,09,405 candidates had appeared for the CAT 2018. The examination was conducted at 47 centres in the country and the results were declared on CAT website on Monday morning (January 05, 2019). Candidates can check their results at iimcat.ac.in. Apart from the official website, IIM Calcutta will also send individual SMS messages to candidates informing them of their overall percentiles. Maharashtra had produced maximum topper from CAT 2018.

A total of 19,90 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. Over 2.4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam while over 1 lakh candidates managed to clear it.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the official website.

Steps to successfully check the CAT 2018 score:

– Log on to the official website of IIMCAT at iimcat.ac.in

– On the homepage, click on the CAT 2018 result link

– Now you will be redirected to a new page

– Enter requisite details – Registration number and password

– Log in to the account

– Download the CAT 2018 result and take a print out for future reference

