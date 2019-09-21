CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2020: The CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2020 sample papers has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Students those who are going to appear in the board 2020 examination can visit the official website of the board and can check the sample papers for the same.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2020 sample papers. All those students who are going to appear for the board 2020 examination can visit the official website of the board and can check the sample papers for the same.

Also. the CBSE board has declared the marking scheme to be followed for each of the subjects. Students may be aware that the board has introduced an MCQ or objective section from this year. In the 80- mark theory paper, around 20 marks questions will be based on MCQ’s.

Students can choose the class that they are appearing for and after that select the subject you wish to check the sample papers. Students are advised to thoroughly read the sample papers as CBSE Board Examination 2020 question papers would be based on the pattern as detailed in sample papers.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2020: Steps to check the CBSE class 10 and 12 Sample Question Papers

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10 and 12 Sample Question Papers notification

Step 3: Click on the Class 10/12 link given

Step 4: Download sample questions and marking scheme for reference.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education had increased the examination fee for class 10 and 12 students appearing for the board examination in 2020. As per the revised fee schedule, the students belonging from the general category need to submit Rs 1500 as exam fee while the students belonging to the reserved categories have to pay an exam fee of Rs 1200 for five subjects and 300 for additional subjects.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App