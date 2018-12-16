CBSE datesheet for 10th and 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for the Board examinations to be held next year. Candidates need to log into the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in to download the datesheet.

CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the datesheets for the upcoming Class 10 or Matriculation and Class 12 or Intermediate examinations to be conducted by the Board through its official website soon. However, the date for the announcement of the CBSE 10th, 12th exam timetable has not been officially declared by the Board.

Students who are eagerly waiting for the datesheet are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE and download the same as soon as it is published by the Board. As per trends, the CBSE Board examinations for Matric and Intermediate students is usually held during the month of February or March every year. Earlier, the chairperson of CBSE had revealed that the datesheet for the upcoming Board examinations is likely to be released next year in January.

How to check the CBSE 2019 datesheet?

Log in to the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “CBSE 10th, 12th timetable” and click on it

A pdf will open on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

To directly log in to the official website of CBSE, click on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/

However, as per the latest updates in leading media websites, there is a possibility that the CBSE 10th, 12th timetable will be releasing much before the date announced for the datesheet’s release.

