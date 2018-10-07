CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2019 date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released the date sheet or vocational subject list on the official website. Students can check the same by visiting the official website cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2019 date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has published the list of Skill Education or Vocational subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12 students for the Board examination next year on its official website. Students of both the classes can check the list on the official website by logging into cbse.nic.in. According to the reports, the CBSE Board examination of 10th and 12th has been scheduled to be conducted during February, March and April next year.

According to reports in a leading daily, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also decided to conduct an examination on other academic subjects which has been chosen by few students. Meanwhile, candidates can download the list of vocational subjects by following the steps given below:

Steps to check the vocational subjects:

Go to the official website of CBSE

Search for the link that reads, “Vocational Subjects for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2019”

Click on the link on the homepage

Students will be directed to a PDF page

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board will also conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc apart from the other Besides, 40 different vocational subjects. The Board has also given notice to the affiliated schools under it to complete the registration process for the academic session 2018-19. If the schools fail to register themselves then the board may take action on basis of violation of the rule.

