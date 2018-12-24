CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2019 datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule or timetable for the upcoming Board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website. Candidates need to log into the website - cbse.nic.in and download the datesheet by following the steps given below.

Also, as per the schedule released on the official website of CBSE, the Class 12 Board examinations will start from February 15, 2019 while the Class 10 Board examinations will commence on February 21, 2019.

How to check the datesheet/ schedule of Class 10, 12 Exam 2019 on the official website of CBSE?

Log into the website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in

Now click on the link, click for CBSE website

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, look for the link that reads, “Date Sheet: Examination 2019 – Dated – 23/12/2018 | Circular | Class 10 | Class 12”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the PDF

Download the PDF and take a print pout out for reference

Download Class 10 datesheet by clicking on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/circulars/2018/Class-X_datesheet.pdf

Download Class 12 datesheet by clicking on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/circulars/2018/Class-XII_dt_sheet.pdf

