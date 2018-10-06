CBSE 10th,12th exams 2019 schedule: The Central Board of Secondary Examination has released the list of vocational subjects for the academic session of the year 2019 on its official website, cbse.nic.in. It is a probable list of the examination. The annual exams are being conducted in February instead of March. This has come into effect after the Delhi High Court order.

CBSE 10th, 12th examination 2019: The list of the vocational subjects of the Central Board Secondary Examination has been released on the official website of the CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. As per the notification, in the month of February, the 24 subjects for CBSE Class X Board Examinations and 42 subjects for Class 12 Board Examinations 2019 would be conducted in the month of February.

It’s a probable list of vocational subjects whose examination would be conducted in the latter month of February 2019. However, the subject list of February and March/April month will be finalised only after looking into the combination of subjects opted by the students.

Here is the DIRECT LINK to check out the probable subject list of the CBSE.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2018: Class 12 accounts paper leaked on WhatsApp

As per the rules, the CBSE first completes the examination form. Then, the date sheet gets finalised, depending on the number of students assigned to a particular subject.

ALSO READ: RRB recruitment 2018: Around 1.5 crore aspirants register for 89000 group C, D category railway posts

The exercise to fill the examination forms for CBSE Board Examination 2019 for Classes X and XII has not begun yet.

Like everytime the annual exams are being conducted in February instead of March. This has come into effect after the Delhi High Court order. As per the Delhi High Court order, the court has directed the Delhi University and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year, the result of CBSE, including re-evaluation, is taken into account while determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi.

In the previous year, the examinations which were held from March to April. A total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 10.20 lakh had appeared.

Besides, 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More