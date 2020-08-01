CBSE tweeted about receiving complaints regarding these documents. Some students said that their names are incorrectly spelt and the date of births are wrong. Here's how you can apply for corrections in the documents.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam documents have been released and can be accessed by students through their schools or their account on DigiLocker. CBSE tweeted about receiving complaints regarding these documents. Some students said that their names are incorrectly spelt and the date of births are wrong. The Board also said that students may follow the steps given on the website to correct their details given in the documents.

The Board addressed the changing of names in the documents by saying that applications requesting the names and/or surnames of students to be changed may be considered, should Court of Law have admitted the changes notified in the Government Gazette before the publication of the candidate’s results. Some students even said that the names of their parents have been interchanged in the documents.

Regarding the changing of the names of parents or guardians in the documents, the Board says that applications requesting changes in the names of the student/father/mother/ guardian may be considered within one year after the release of of the results. For the admission form’s original copies, the school leaving certificate, part of the page of admission and the school’s withdrawal register in which the entry of the student was made should be sent by the head of the institution.

Students may apply to have the date of birth changed within one year of the release of results. The documents have to be sent by the head of the school. CBSE released the Class 10 12 Board Exam Results within July. Not all exams could be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak and as such, the Board had to grade students using a new marking scheme.

