CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result and CBSE Class 12 results 2019 through its official website – cbsc.nic.in in the third week of May. According to reports, the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 results have not been confirmed by the Board yet. However, the Board’s secretary Anurag Tripathi revealed that the tentative dates for releasing the 10th, 12th results are likely to be scheduled between May 13 and 17, 2019.

Reportedly, Tripathi further said that the results of Class 12 or Intermediate examination will be declared first and then the results of Class 10 will follow after two to three days. Meanwhile, more than 31 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year out of which 18.1 lakh were male and 12.9 lakh were female candidates. The CBSE Board examinations ended on Thursday, April 4.

It has been observed that the Board had earlier released the CBSE Board Results towards the end of May and last year, the 12th exam results were declared on May 26, 2018. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can follow the steps to download their respective Board exam results given below.

How to check and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Results 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Board or their respective schools

On the homepage, search for the latest updated link for 10 and 12th board results and click on the same

On clicking on the link, students will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and click on the submit button’

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check and download the result

Take a print out of the result if necessary for reference

