CBSE 10th 12th Results 2019 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the official dates for declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results soon, reports said. It has been reported that the board will release the results in the second week of May 2019. The examinations for Class 12 and Class 10 were conducted between February-March 2019. Reports said that the CBSE will first announce the Class 12 results while Class 10 results will be released a week after that.

The CBSE had already made an announcement in February 2019, that this year Board exam results would be announced a week or two weeks before the previous result declaration date.

The students who won’t succeed in the first attempt will get three attempts to appear for compartment exam. The board has announced that the students can appear for the compartment examination in the month of July or August, March/April and then July August of the next year. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE @ cbse.nic.in and myCBSEguide.com for more information.

The candidates who fail to appear for the examination or fail in all the three attempts will be treated as failed candidates. These candidates would have to reappear in all the subjects in the next annual session. The students will be appearing only for theory exams as practical marks of the previous year will be carried forward, according to the CBSE.

Meanwhile, a senior CBSE official also asserted, “CBSE will issue a single document combining the certificate and mark sheet for class 10 board exams from this year onwards.”

The students can buy the compartment form in just Rs 200/-. The last date to download the improvement exam for CBSE class 10 is April- March 2019 while that for CBSE class 12 is April- March 2019. On the other hand, the last date to fill the improvement exam forms is October 2018.

