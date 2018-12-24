CBSE 10th class datesheet: he datasheet for the CBSE Board exams is made considering gaps between the exams. The date sheet has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education and the datasheet is available on the official website. The CBSE class 10 board exam date sheet was released on December 23, 2018.

The much-anticipated datesheet for class X was released on Sunday. The datasheet for the CBSE Board exams is made considering gaps between the exams. The date sheet has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education and the datasheet is available on the official website. The CBSE class 10 board exam date sheet was released on December 23, 2018. All the students who are appearing for the Class 10 board exams can visit the official website to check and download the exam datasheet.

While preparing the date sheet, the board has made ensure that all the exams will be completed before the competitive exams start. The CBSE board has released the date sheet seven weeks before the examination. Last year the examination date of Class 12 Physics paper was rescheduled as it got clashed with JEE Main entrance exam. The CBSE board will conduct the examination by abiding all the rules and regulations.

The exam will start at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. The answer sheet will be given at 10:00 AM to fill the prior details and the question papers will be distributed at 10:15 AM. The examination will start from March.

Here is the datesheet for CBSE Board class 10 examination, 2019:

