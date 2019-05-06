CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 Date: CBSE is all set to declare CBSE Class 10 board exams 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. Follow the steps mentioned below to check and download CBSE Class 10 results 2019.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare CBSE Class 10 board exams result 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 result in the second week of May, though there is no official announcement of date has been made by the examination board. CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi told the media that CBSE Class 10 examination result will be declared by next week. However, he did not mention any specific date for the results.

On the other side, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma scrapped all the reports which were claiming that CBSE Class 10 result will be declared today. She said that CBSE will inform the students and schools of the date before declaring the Class 10 results. She added that students should not believe the speculations and rumours. CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.

Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CBSE @ cbseresults.nic.in or @ cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Class 10 Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download your CBSE Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

The students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites for all the result related updates or they can follow the NewsX.com for all the latest news stories on CBSE notification, CBSE result 2019, CBSE scorecard, how to download CBSE Class 10 results 2019.

A few days ago, CBSE had shared the Class 12 result and now it’s time for the Class 10 results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App