CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare class 10th Compartment Result 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. If you had appeared for the CBSE 10th Compartment exam 2019 visit at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in to check your CBSE 10th Compartment Result onilne. However, there is no official announcement made by the board regarding the declaration of the results.

However, there is no official notification regarding the result date for class 10 compartment exam. Once the result is declared, students can visit the official website of the board to check their result. After the declaration of the result, students will be given an opportunity to apply for verification of marks, apply to obtain a photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation.

CBSE had declared the class 10 board examination result this year on May 6, 2019, The Class 10th Compartment Examination 2019 was conducted from July 2, 2019, to July 9, 2019, at 591 centers across the country. Around 73,205 students appeared for the examination. out of which 91.10 percent of students passed with 13 students securing 499 out of 500 marks.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresult.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Click on Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 – Compartment

Step 3: Enter the login credentials ( name, roll number and admit card ID)

Step 4: Sumit to proceed and view the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for the same for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website of the board for regular updates regarding the release of the CBSE Class 10th Board Examination 2019 Results. Candidates must note that the board has not made any official announcement regarding the release date of the result.

