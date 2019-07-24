CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 Released @cbseresults.nic.in: CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 compartment exam result on its official website. The result is on the official website of the department, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and on results.gov.in.Students those who have applied in the exam can visit the official website of CBSE to check their result.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresult.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 – Compartment’

Step 3: Enter the login credentials ( name, roll number and admit card ID)

Step 4: Sumit to proceed and view the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for the same for future reference.

