CBSE 10th Compartment result 2019 released @ cbseresults.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the class 10 compartment result on its official website. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check the cbse compartment result 2019 class 10th from the official website of CBSE. After the declaration of the result, the schedule for verification and re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be released by the board soon on its official website.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 Released @cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 compartment exam result on its official website. The result is on the official website of the department, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and on results.gov.in.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresult.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 – Compartment’

Step 3: Enter the login credentials ( name, roll number and admit card ID)

Step 4: Sumit to proceed and view the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for the same for future reference.

Around 1,38,705 students had received compartment in class 10 board examination in 2019.CBSE had released the class 10 board examination result on May 6, 2019. The Class 10th Compartment Examination 2019 was conducted from July 2, 2019, to July 9, 2019, at 591 centers across the country. Around 73,205 students appeared for the examination. out of which 91.10 percent of students passed with 13 students securing 499 out of 500 marks.

The pass percentage of class 10th result was 92.45 and girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: List of websites to check result

Candidates must note that the schedule for verification and re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be released by the board soon on its official website.

