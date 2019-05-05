CBSE 10th Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is likely going to release the Class 10 results at cbse.nic.in by May 10. The Board officials have confirmed that the results will not be out today. Candidates can check the steps to download the result given below.

According to reports, the CBSE will announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 10 in the first week of May. Earlier, reports said that the result will be declared on May 5, i.e. today, however, officials close to the Board have clarified the 10th Board result will not be out anytime soon.

All the students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by logging into the official website if CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in.

All the students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by logging into the official website if CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check the CBSE 10th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of CBSE as mentioned above – cbse.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the result tab on the homepage

On clicking, students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of CBSE and check the result online: http://cbse.nic.in/

