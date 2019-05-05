CBSE 10th Result 2019: After the declaration of Class 12 results by CBSE, people have been eagerly waiting for the results of Class 10. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 examinations should keep a regular track of the official website. Earlier, the date of result was expected to be May 5 but proving it all hoax, board has said that the result is not going to be out today. Well, here are the alternate and different methods to check your result when it is out!

CBSE 10th Result 2019: People are eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results to be out and it will be available @cbseresults.nic.in . Different state boards have already declared their results and now, students are waiting for CBSE to declare its result. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the results for Class 10 board exams soon. The results will be available on the official websites to download that is cbseresults.nic.in. Earlier, there were reports that the result is going to be declared by the board today, that is May 5, Sunday. But as per the new updates, CBSE has said that it is not going to release the results today.

The students can check their scores on different websites including cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. As the website traffic will be super-high on the day of result, websites might go down and result in jamming. If the students face this difficulty, they don’t need to panic anymore. CBSE has arranged many methods to check your results immediately after announcement. In time of glitches, the students can rely on following methods.

1. Check your scores through myCBSE app

The application is available on the Google Play Store and is quite easy to use.

2. Check your scores directly on google.

CBSE has joined hands with google to make it simpler for the students to check their results. After the partnership, it has become very easy to find the answers for queries related to CBSE. All you need to do is visit the google.com and type CBSE result and you will get the link for it.

some of the keywords you can use for it are Class 10 results’ or ‘CBSE Class 10 results’, ‘how to check Class 10 results’, or ‘check CBSE Class 10 results’ on the homepage.

3. Check your result via SMS.

Register yourself on the SMS service to quickly get the scores.

4. UMANG App foer Results

The candidates can also use the UMANG app for checking scores. It is available on Android, iOS and Windows.

5. Digilocker.

CBSE has also collaborated with Digilocker to give the Class 10 marksheets in a digital format.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App