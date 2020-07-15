CBSE 10th result 2020: Where and how to check CBSE Board class 10 result, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. The Center Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of class 10. Know alternative websites, applications, etc to check your result.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of class 10. Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or results.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students were waiting for their CBSE 10th result 2020. As per earlier notifications issued by CBSE, it was being predicted that CBSE will release the result of 10th and 12th together on July 15. However, the board released the result of class 12 on July 13 when no one was actually expecting it. Now finally the board has ended the suspense among class 10 students also.

Here’s how CBSE 10th Results 2020 can be accessed online:

Step 1. Go to the website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for 2020 Results.

Step 3. Key in your roll number and date of birth to sign in.

Step 4. Opt CBSE Class 10 Board Results.

Step 5. Your subjectwise scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6. You can now print/download your result.

As soon as the news of result declaration goes out, a lot of students visit the website of the board together and that results in the crashing of the website. This is what happened on July 13 when the results of class 12 were declared by CBSE and instead of checking results students started posting memes about the website. So there are some alternative ways to check your CBSE 10th Result 2020. The ways are listed below.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 using mobile apps, DigiLocker and Umang:

Students receive their unique login credentials of DigiLocker from the board through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Candidates may access their documents digital on this app through ‘Parinam Manjusha’ integrated within the app.

Another application introduced by the board is Umang app. It permits students to obtain their results by simply signing up with their Date of Birth and Roll Number.

Check CBSE 10th Result 2020 through IVRS:

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) lets students check their results by calling a number.

Check CBSE 10th result 2020 through SMS:

To check the result through SMS, Students have to simply send an SMS to 7738299899 in the format given below:

bse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no> on mobile number.

