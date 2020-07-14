CBSE 10th results 2020, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in: CBSE class 10 Board Results 2020 will be released tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' revealed the CBSE 10th result 2020 date and time through his tweet. Read other details.

CBSE 10th results 2020, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in: The Class 10 Board Results 2020 will be uploaded tomorrow, i.e. July 15 at 10:00 a.m. on the websites CBSE 10th results 2020, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and results.gov.in. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Union Human Resource Development (HRD), has confirmed that CBSE will release the class 10th results tomorrow. Both, the class 10th CBSE result 2020 and class 12 CBSE result 2020 were expected to be announced on 15th July, but class 12 results had been uploaded yesterday while those of CBSE board class 10 will be out tomorrow.

MHRD Minister, Dr Rmesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wrote on Twitter that the results of class 10 CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. He wished luck to all the students who appeared for class 10 CBSE exams this year.

CBSE released class 12 results on July 13. Immediately after the result went live, the website of CBSE stopped working. Class 10 CBSE students are hoping for the website to function properly tomorrow.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

The marks of students have been calculated based on the new assessment method. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Exam Controller, said that for students who sat for the examinations in more than three subjects, the average marks obtained from the best three performing subjects will be given to the subjects whose exams have not been held.

For students who sat for less than three exams, the evaluation will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, mostly from Delhi, may also choose to appear for written examinations later, once the situation returns to normal.

