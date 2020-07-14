CBSE 10th Result 2020, CBSE official websites list, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, CBSE class 10th Result links: Check out how to view your result, download your marksheet and alternative websites where CBSE class 10 board exams results will be declared.

CBSE 10th Result 2020, CBSE official websites list, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, CBSE class 10th Result links: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the CBSE class 10 examination results will be announced tomorrow (July 15) on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in Due to the global pandemic, the anticipation of the results are high as many students, their parents and teachers have been eagerly waiting for the CBSE to announce the class 10th result 2020.

As it is impossible for candidates to check their CBSE 10th result 2020 offline in their respective schools notice boards, official CBSE websites will be declaring the CBSE class 10 result 2020 at 10am sharp in the morning. Due to the excessive number of students checking their marks altogether, it is quite possible that the given websites might crash or become slow due to heavy traffic all at once.

Students may even have to wait a few hours before opening the site. However, it is understandable that waiting to check their Board result is simply not possible; so students can access some other websites which will also be showing the class 10th CBSE results 2020.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

How to check CBSE 10th results 2020 via online websites – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in:

Step 1: Open the website URL

Step 2: Open the link ‘CBSE class 10 results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number along with the required details

Step 4: Download the marksheet for future reference

The alternative websites where the CBSE 10th results 2020 will be declared are as follows-

1. examresults.net

2. indiaressults.com

3. schools9.com

4. results.shiksha

There were rumours that the Board might declare the results on June 14. However, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma denied these speculations. Soon afterwards, the result date announcement was made by the HRD Ministry.

Class 12 results were announced on July 13 by CBSE. The pass percentage has increased since the last year being 88.78% in 2020. No merit list will be declared as both class 10 and 12 exam results were marked on an evaluation basis.

This year, in an attempt to create a less tense situation after results, the term ‘Fail’ has been replaced by ‘Essential Repeat’ and students can give the CBSE Optional Exams if they wish to improve their grade point. Telephonic counselling sessions are being conducted for both students and parents to help deal with anxiety, emotions and tension associated with the CBSE board results.The toll-free number is 1800118004.

More than 18 lakh students gave their class 10 board exams this year. Due to the increase in the cases of Covid-19, the remaining exams after March had to be cancelled. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. It is quite possible that some candidate’s results can be delayed if they do not fit in the evaluation based criteria marking. Their results will be announced afterwards, with the remaining class 12 students’ results.

