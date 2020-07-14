CBSE 10th result 2020, When, Where and how to check CBSE Board class 10 result, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in: The Center Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the result of class 10 tomorrow at 10 a.m. on various platforms like mobile applications, SMS, and IVRS. Know when, where and how to check CBSE 10th result 2020.

CBSE 10th result 2020, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in: The Center Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the class 10th result on various platforms like mobile applications, SMS and IVRS. CBSE is set to release the CBSE 10th result 2020 on July 15, i.e, tomorrow at 10 a.m. The CBSE Board class 10 result will be accessible to students at the official website of the board cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in This year a total of about 18 lakh students appeared for class 10 board exams.

Once the CBSE 10th Results 2020 are uploaded, follow these steps that are stated below to check your CBSE Board class 10 result.

1. Visit the website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

2) Open the link for 2020 Results.

2) Type in your roll number and date of birth.

3) Select your CBSE Class 10 Board Results.

4) Your result will appear on the screen.

5) Download/ Print your result.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020 using mobile apps, DigiLocker and Umang:

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Digilocker: CBSE will send login credentials of DigiLocker to students through SMS on the numbers that are registered with CBSE. Students will be able to access their documents digital on this app through ‘Parinam Manjusha’ integrated within the app.

Umang app enables students to access their results by after a simple sign up. To use for Umang app, students just need to sign up with their Date of Birth and Roll Number.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020 through IVRS

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) will also be used by CBSE to let students check their results. The number for checking the CBSE 10th Result 2020 through IVRS will be provided on the result day itself. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website of CBSE.

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020 through SMS:

To check result through SMS, Students have to simply send an SMS to 7738299899 in the format given below:bse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no> on mobile number.

