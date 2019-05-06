CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: The CBSE 10th Exam results have just been declared at cbse.nic.in by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and reports say that Smriti Irani's daughter has scored 82% marks in the CBSE 10th Exam this year.

Similarly, Smriti Irani’s son and Zoish Irani’s brother Zohr had scored 91% in the recently released CBSE Class 12 results 2019. Zohr has reportedly scored 94% in economics. The students who had appeared in the Class 10 board examination this year, can check and download their CBSE Matric result 2019 from CBSE’s official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th Results have been published on the official website of the CBSE and students can now download the results by following the steps to download given here:

How to check the CBSE 10th Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the CBSE — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads CBSE Class 10 result 2019.

Step 3: Log in with your roll number/registration number and other details.

Step 4: The result will pop on your screen.

Step 5: Check and save it. Take a print out for future reference.

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

