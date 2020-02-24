CBSE 10th Results 2020: CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 date and time has not been announced @ cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) will announce the CBSE 10th Result 2020 soon, after the class 10th exams. The expected date of CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 is the first week of May.

The result will be made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education on their official website, cbseresults.nic.in which the students can easily access just by entering their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card number.

CBSE 10th Exam 2020 – Passing Marks Criteria

The students appearing in the Class 10th board exam must obtain a grade higher than E in all 5 subjects in order promoted to the next class, the passing mark for each individual subject is 33 per cent out of 100, CBSE Board follows the 9-point grading system to award a certain grade, however, those who aren’t able to get grade higher than E in all subjects to get a second chance in the form compartment exams.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: Grading System

Grades 9-point grading system A1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates A2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates E Failed candidates

The result can be easily accessed through multiple domains one of them being the official CBSE website which is cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 through the official CBSE website

Click on the official website Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and finally admit card number. Click on submit Your result will be available to see and download.

Other methods of getting CBSE 10th result 2020

Central Board OF Secondary Education offers multiple ways in which the students can get their results one of the ways in which students can access their result is via SMS and Call

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results via SMS?

Compose an SMS: cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number. Send it to 7738299899. The result will be received on phone itself within minutes of request.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results via Call?

24300699 students from Delhi need to call this number to get their subject wise results. While students from other parts of the country can get their results by calling 011 – 24300699

Note: students need to carefully listen follow the instructions provided by the operator.

How to calculate CGPA of CBSE 10th Result 2020?

First, Add grade points of the main five subjects

Then, divide it by 5.

The result on the website are uploaded in the afternoon time, keeping in mind the upload time of results in the recent past, last year’s result was posted at 2:15 pm, and a similar time of the day has been chosen in the past six years as well.

Year Result Date Result Time 2019 06 May 2:15 pm 2018 29 May 1:25 pm 2017 03 Jun 1:10 pm 2016 28 May 1:30 pm 2015 28 May 2:30 pm 2014 20 May 4:00 pm

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020

Compartment exams are held in the month of July which is subject to change, the students appearing in the compartment exams can access their results through the same official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in by following the same method, entering the given admit card number for the compartment exams. The result for the compartment exams will be announced in the third week of the same month.

Last year approximately 18.19 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2019, with a pass percentage of 91.1% and 13 students topped the exams by attaining 499/500 with all India topper being Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala, while the other twelve toppers were

Siddhant Pengoriya Divyansh Wadhwa Yogesh Kumar Gupta Ankur Mishra Vatsal Varshney Manya Aryan Jha Tarun Jain Ish Madan Divjot kaur Jaggi Apoorva Jain Shivani Lath

CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Main Subjects & Vocational Subjects: this year the date sheet has witnessed a slight change with an examination of English and Hindi being held in the month of February itself which were conducted in the month of March in previous years.

CBSE Class 10th 2020 Date Sheet: Day, Date & Time Subject Code Subject Name

Saturday, 15th February 2020

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401 RETAILING 403 SECURITY 404 AUTOMOTIVE 405 INTRODUCTION TO FIN MARKETS 406 INTRO TO TOURISM 407 BEAUTY & WELLNESS 408 AGRICULTURE 409 FOOD PRODUCTION 410 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 411 BANKING & INSURANCE 413 HEALTH CARE 414 APPAREL 415 MEDIA 416 MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE

Monday, 17th February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 HOME SCIENCE 076 076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 354 E PUBLISHING AND e OFFICE

Thursday, 20th February 2020

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 402 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 412 MARKETING & SALES

Saturday, 22nd February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 015 KANNAD 016 ARABIC 018 FRENCH 020 GERMAN 094 JAPANESE 132 GURUNG

Monday, 24th February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 003 URDU COARSE A 004 Punjabi 005 BENGALI 006 TAMIL 007 TELUGU 008 SINDHI 009 MARATHI 010 GUJARATI 011 MANIPURI 012 MALAYALAM 013 ODIA 014 ASSAMESE 017 TIBETAN 021 RUSSIAN 024 NEPALI 026 LEPCHA 089 TELUGU – TELANGANA 092 BODO 093 TANGKHUL 095 BHUTIA 096 SPANISH 097 KASHMIRI 098 MIZO 099 BAHASA MELAYU 131 RAI 133 TAMANG 134 SHERPA 136 THAI 303 URDU COURSE B

Wednesday, 26th February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 101 ENGLISH COMM. 184 ENGLISH LNG & LIT

Friday, 28th February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 254 ELEM BOOK – K & ACCY

Saturday, 29th February 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 Hindi Course A 085 HINDI Course B

Monday, 02nd March 2020

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 031 CARNATIC MUSIC VOCAL 032 CARNATIC MUSIC (MEL, INS) 033 CARNATIC MUSIC (PERCUSSION) 034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (VOCAL) 035 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INSTRUMENT) 036 HINDI MUSIC.PRE.INS

Wednesday, 04th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 086 SCIENCE – THEORY 090 SCIENCE W/O Practical

Friday, 06th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 154 ELEM. OF BUSINESS

Saturday, 07th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 122 SANSKRIT

Thursday, 12th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 041 MATHEMATICS STANDARD 241 MATHEMATICS BASIC

Saturday, 14th March 2020

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 049 PAINTING

Wednesday, 18th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 087 SOCIAL SCIENCE

Friday, 20th March 2020

10:30 AM – 01:00 PM 166 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165 COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

NOTES:-

1. The duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the date-sheet.

2. Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 – 10.15 A.M.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book

5. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s)

6. The question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

7. From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) candidates shall read the question paper

8. Candidates would plan a proper strategy to write the answers

9. At 10.30 A.M., candidates will start writing the answers

10. Practical examination in respect of private candidates (female and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates appearing 1st time will be held at the theory examination centres unless otherwise notified.

11. Private candidates should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 5th April 2019 in respect of private/ Pantrachar candidates.

12. The result of the examination is likely to be declared by the first week of June 2018.

CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2020

CBSE practical exams will be conducted 1st January 2020 to 7th February 2020, the exact dates aren’t yet announced yet it is confirmed that the practical exams will take place within this time frame.

