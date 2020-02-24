CBSE 10th Results 2020, CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 date and time @ cbseresults.nic.in: CBSE Class 10th examination result will be announced in the month of May, The dates for the examinations have been announced, with exams commencing on the 15th of February and concluding on 20th March. Last year the result was announced on the 6th of May and this year we can expect the announcement of the results in the dates around it.
The result will be made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education on their official website, cbseresults.nic.in which the students can easily access just by entering their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card number.
CBSE 10th Exam 2020 – Passing Marks Criteria
The students appearing in the Class 10th board exam must obtain a grade higher than E in all 5 subjects in order promoted to the next class, the passing mark for each individual subject is 33 per cent out of 100, CBSE Board follows the 9-point grading system to award a certain grade, however, those who aren’t able to get grade higher than E in all subjects to get a second chance in the form compartment exams.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Grading System
|Grades
|9-point grading system
|A1
|Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
|A2
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|B1
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|B2
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|C1
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|C2
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|D1
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|D2
|Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
|E
|Failed candidates
The result can be easily accessed through multiple domains one of them being the official CBSE website which is cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 through the official CBSE website
- Click on the official website
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and finally admit card number.
- Click on submit
- Your result will be available to see and download.
Other methods of getting CBSE 10th result 2020
Central Board OF Secondary Education offers multiple ways in which the students can get their results one of the ways in which students can access their result is via SMS and Call
CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results via SMS?
- Compose an SMS: cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number.
- Send it to 7738299899.
- The result will be received on phone itself within minutes of request.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results via Call?
24300699 students from Delhi need to call this number to get their subject wise results. While students from other parts of the country can get their results by calling 011 – 24300699
Note: students need to carefully listen follow the instructions provided by the operator.
How to calculate CGPA of CBSE 10th Result 2020?
First, Add grade points of the main five subjects
Then, divide it by 5.
The result on the website are uploaded in the afternoon time, keeping in mind the upload time of results in the recent past, last year’s result was posted at 2:15 pm, and a similar time of the day has been chosen in the past six years as well.
|Year
|Result Date
|Result Time
|2019
|06 May
|2:15 pm
|2018
|29 May
|1:25 pm
|2017
|03 Jun
|1:10 pm
|2016
|28 May
|1:30 pm
|2015
|28 May
|2:30 pm
|2014
|20 May
|4:00 pm
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020
Compartment exams are held in the month of July which is subject to change, the students appearing in the compartment exams can access their results through the same official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in by following the same method, entering the given admit card number for the compartment exams. The result for the compartment exams will be announced in the third week of the same month.
Last year approximately 18.19 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2019, with a pass percentage of 91.1% and 13 students topped the exams by attaining 499/500 with all India topper being Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala, while the other twelve toppers were
- Siddhant Pengoriya
- Divyansh Wadhwa
- Yogesh Kumar Gupta
- Ankur Mishra
- Vatsal Varshney
- Manya
- Aryan Jha
- Tarun Jain
- Ish Madan
- Divjot kaur Jaggi
- Apoorva Jain
- Shivani Lath
CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Main Subjects & Vocational Subjects: this year the date sheet has witnessed a slight change with an examination of English and Hindi being held in the month of February itself which were conducted in the month of March in previous years.
|CBSE Class 10th 2020 Date Sheet: Day, Date & Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
Saturday, 15th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|401
|RETAILING
|403
|SECURITY
|404
|AUTOMOTIVE
|405
|INTRODUCTION TO FIN MARKETS
|406
|INTRO TO TOURISM
|407
|BEAUTY & WELLNESS
|408
|AGRICULTURE
|409
|FOOD PRODUCTION
|410
|FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS
|411
|BANKING & INSURANCE
|413
|HEALTH CARE
|414
|APPAREL
|415
|MEDIA
|416
|MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE
Monday, 17th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|064
|HOME SCIENCE
|076
|NATIONAL CADET CORPS
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|354
|E PUBLISHING AND e OFFICE
Thursday, 20th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|402
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|412
|MARKETING & SALES
Saturday, 22nd February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|015
|KANNAD
|016
|ARABIC
|018
|FRENCH
|020
|GERMAN
|094
|JAPANESE
|132
|GURUNG
Monday, 24th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|003
|URDU COARSE A
|004
|Punjabi
|005
|BENGALI
|006
|TAMIL
|007
|TELUGU
|008
|SINDHI
|009
|MARATHI
|010
|GUJARATI
|011
|MANIPURI
|012
|MALAYALAM
|013
|ODIA
|014
|ASSAMESE
|017
|TIBETAN
|021
|RUSSIAN
|024
|NEPALI
|026
|LEPCHA
|089
|TELUGU – TELANGANA
|092
|BODO
|093
|TANGKHUL
|095
|BHUTIA
|096
|SPANISH
|097
|KASHMIRI
|098
|MIZO
|099
|BAHASA MELAYU
|131
|RAI
|133
|TAMANG
|134
|SHERPA
|136
|THAI
|303
|URDU COURSE B
|Wednesday, 26th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|101
|ENGLISH COMM.
|184
|ENGLISH LNG & LIT
|Friday, 28th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|254
|ELEM BOOK – K & ACCY
|Saturday, 29th February 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|002
|Hindi Course A
|085
|HINDI Course B
Monday, 02nd March 2020
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|031
|CARNATIC MUSIC VOCAL
|032
|CARNATIC MUSIC (MEL, INS)
|033
|CARNATIC MUSIC (PERCUSSION)
|034
|HINDUSTANI MUSIC (VOCAL)
|035
|HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INSTRUMENT)
|036
|HINDI MUSIC.PRE.INS
|Wednesday, 04th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|086
|SCIENCE – THEORY
|090
|SCIENCE W/O Practical
|Friday, 06th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|154
|ELEM. OF BUSINESS
Saturday, 07th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|122
|SANSKRIT
Thursday, 12th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|041
|MATHEMATICS STANDARD
|241
|MATHEMATICS BASIC
Saturday, 14th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|049
|PAINTING
Wednesday, 18th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|087
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
Friday, 20th March 2020
|10:30 AM – 01:00 PM
|166
|INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|165
|COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
NOTES:-
1. The duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the date-sheet.
2. Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.
3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 – 10.15 A.M.
4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book
5. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s)
6. The question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.
7. From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) candidates shall read the question paper
8. Candidates would plan a proper strategy to write the answers
9. At 10.30 A.M., candidates will start writing the answers
10. Practical examination in respect of private candidates (female and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates appearing 1st time will be held at the theory examination centres unless otherwise notified.
11. Private candidates should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 5th April 2019 in respect of private/ Pantrachar candidates.
12. The result of the examination is likely to be declared by the first week of June 2018.
CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2020
CBSE practical exams will be conducted 1st January 2020 to 7th February 2020, the exact dates aren’t yet announced yet it is confirmed that the practical exams will take place within this time frame.