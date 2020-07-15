Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would open its website shortly for students for re-checking and re-evaluation of results. The Class 12 Board Results have been already announced on July 13th, though the Class 10 Board Results will be out soon. CBSE would activate the link for rechecking and revaluation of the answer papers. All CBSE students of classes 10th and 12th who sat for the examinations may apply for re-totalling, re-checking and re-valuation results.

The whole procedure is online and chargeable. CBSE would be uploading the schedule about the re-checking and re-valuation after the results of class 10 are released. The CBSE portal cbse.nic.in will be soon be available to do so.

Below are details about re-totalling, re-checking and re-evaluation:

Re-totalling-

As obvious, upon applying for re-totalling, CBSE would calculate their score once again, while also looking for any answer not checked at all by the teacher, and then consider the new marks, whether increased or decreased, as the final. Students may apply for as many re-totalling as they want. The students would be charged a fee, as deemed suitable by CBSE and based on how many times the student applied for re-totalling.

Re-checking-

If students are not content with the re-totalling, they may request for a photocopy of their answer sheet. Students are allowed to apply only for the photocopy of the answer sheet for whose subject they requested the re-totalling. Students may check their answers to see whether they are right or not and also compare them with the marking scheme of CBSE. Students may then apply for a re-evaluation if they believe they have been marked incorrectly.

Revaluation-

After being convinced that the scores allotted to them are incorrect, students can finally opt for re-evaluation. Please note that students have to select particular questions for revaluation that they think has been checked incorrectly. Only the selected question will be revaluated and not the entire paper. Students will also have to pay a fee for each question that they mark for revaluation.

