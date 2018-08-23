The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced to revise the exam paper pattern of classes 10th and 12th from 2020 onwards. As per reports, the board is planning to held tests of vocational subjects in February. To improve the analytical learning abilities of students, the board has decided to revamp the exam pattern.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to revise the paper pattern of classes 10th and 12th exams from 2020. According to reports, the board is also planning to hold early vocational subject tests in February each year and declaration of results will be at its earliest. As per officials, the new exam pattern is focused to test students on their analytical abilities and avert their dependency on rote learning. In order to get more time for evaluation, the board targets in completing all exams by March and declare the results accordingly.

As per reports in TOI, a senior HRD Ministry official indicated that the problems would be more in the nature of problem-solving. In addition, short questions of 1 to 5 marks would also be included. To scrutinize the critical thinking abilities of students and test actual learning outcomes, the new exam pattern has been planned to implement.

The board has forwarded the new rules to the Ministry and is waiting for their approval. In accordance with the academic quality of institutions, the renewal/affiliation of schools to CBSE board would be dependent on the respective state education department’s reports regarding the infrastructure in schools.

The proposals would take three-four months to take its course, an official mentioned. Though the board has started taking steps in altering the exam patterns from 2020.

Recently, the Madras High Court has directed CBSE to publicise the no homework rule for classes 1 and 2 students. Justice N Kirubakaran passed the order and directed the board to follow syllabus and books prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

