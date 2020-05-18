CBSE 12th, 10th date sheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 pending board exams. The students can visit the official website cbse.nic.in to know more details.

CBSE 12th, 10th date sheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the datesheet for the remaining Class 10 and 12 exams today. HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently shared the news on his Twitter handle. The students can check the full schedule along with all the updates regarding the exams on the official website of CBSE at Cbse.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to begin from July 1 and will end on July 15, 2020.

Along with the datesheet, the Board has also released some important instructions which should strictly be followed by all the candidates appearing for the exams. The students are advised to carry their own hand sanitizers in transparent bottles. Students will have to cover their nose, mouth with a mask or cloth. Further, all the candidates should maintain social distancing norms. Parents should ensure that their kids are not sick. Students should follow all the instructions on the admit card.

Further, due to communal violence in the northeast part of Delhi, CBSE postponed the exams of Class 12th and 10th in that area. Reports reveal that exams at over 80 centers were postponed at that time. Further, CBSE has also released the revised datesheet for the students from the riot-affected area.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold meeting with NDMA, MHA at 4 pm today over Cyclone Amphan

CBSE 12th date sheet 2020

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. pic.twitter.com/v4YG8OH2ZV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

CBSE 10th date sheet 2020

The schedule of the exams were decided in such a way that the students have ample amount of time for appearing in competitive exams such as engineering entrance JEE-Mains which is scheduled between July 18 to 23 and NEET, medical exam on July 26.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App