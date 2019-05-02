CBSE 12th class board result 2019: The students can check the results through the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The result for class 12 has been declared and the 10th class result will be out by May 5, 2019.

The Central Board Of secondary education in a surprise move has decided to declare the class 12th result by today and for class 10th boards the result will be out by May 5, 2019. The two sites by which the students can check their official results are- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Students can directly click on the links mentioned above and then they will be redirected to the homepage of the Central Board of Secondary education. The students, as well as parents, can check the result by using the CBSE application, SMS providers and even by using google.

Click here- cbseresults.nic.in/class12

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Check the official website of the board- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the download result link to check the result Step 3: Enter the details as required by the board such as registration number, roll number, admit card number, School number, and centre number Step 4: Results will appear on the screen Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference. This initiative is part of a three-year-long collaboration, where Microsoft has been partnering with CBSE to display results on bing.com and last year, the company also introduced the CBSE results card into SMS Organizer app as an easy way to get results delivered on to the phone.

