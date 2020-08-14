Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has opened the online application form for Class 12 students planning to sit in the optional exams so as to improve their performance.

Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has opened the online application form for Class 12 students planning to sit in the optional exams so as to improve their performance. The form became available to fill on 13 August and will remain so till 22 August. Regular students will have to apply through their respective schools while private students have to apply online at CBSE’s online portal, cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE optional exams for Class 12 are scheduled for the month of September. The exact dates are to be released later on. The date of downloading the Admit Cards will be revealed to schools which will be available to download by private candidates, also at CBSE’s online portal, www.cbse.nic.in.

The percentage of students in these exams will be considered final for all those who opted to for them. Schools will also be required to submit a list of students participating in optional exams through e-Pariksha link from August 13.

Also read: Cancellation of final-year exams in Delhi, Maharashtra will affect higher education standards in India: UGC to SC

Also read: CTET TET qualified teacher recruitment to change under NEP 2020, know details here

Which students can apply:

Students of Class 12th who have received their results calculated by an assessment scheme for the subjects whose exams were to be held from July 1 to 15 but were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis may apply for the optional exam if they find their results unsatisfactory. They may increase their percentage in the optional exam. Students appearing for the optional exams will be provided with a consolidated mark sheet.

How to apply (Private):

Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in. Click on the link for private students to apply online. Now, click on the links that reads IOP/NC (Class 12). Enter your roll number, school number (5-digit), centre number, year of examination and class. Click on the Proceed button. Key in your address and select the subject. Click on the Submit button. Note down your unique Application ID. upload your photograph and signature in the format and size mentioned there.

Online submission of Form by schools:

Make a list of students from school Login. Select Roll Number and Subject of the candidate for the optional exam. Confirm the selection and download the unique application ID. Now, enter the Roll Numbers of the candidates. Details of the students will be auto-generated. Prepare a final list for school records

Also read: Felicitations to UPSC CSE 2019 successful candidates mentored by CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat